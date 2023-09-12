AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James William Kergan, 86 of Austintown passed away Wednesday evening, September 6 at the Cleveland Clinic.

James was born February 4, 1937 in Frostburg, Maryland, a son of the late Cecil and Helen (Rice) Kergan and came to this area in 1971.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

He worked for General Motors for 31 years, retiring in 1997.

James was a member and past master of the Allen Masonic Lodge # 276 F & AM and the Meander Masonic Lodge # 765 F & AM. He was a member of the Moose Lodge #2013 in Crystal River, Florida and the Elks Lodge #0470 of Frostburg, Maryland. James was also a member of the UAW Chapter #1714.

His wife, the former Erma Jean Johnson, whom he married June 18, 1960, passed away on May 29, 2022.

He leaves his two sons, Steve Kergan of East Palestine and David (Maria) Kergan of Austintown; two grandsons, Jacob and Christopher Kergan; one granddaughter, Janean (Damon) Crim and two great-grandchildren, Christian and Keshawn.

Besides his parents and his wife, James was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert Kergan, Arthur Kergan and Gene Kergan and a grandson, Brian Malysa.

Private services have been held for the family.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

