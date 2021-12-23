HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Wesley Ruiter, 57, of Howland, Ohio, passed Sunday December 19, 2021, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

James was born March 22,1964, in Warren, Ohio, to Alva and Bertha Ruiter.



He attended Lakeview High School in Cortland, Ohio.

He enjoyed Riding his Motorcycle, being a member of The Antique Tractor Club of Trumbull County, Spending time with his family and Helping others any way he could. His grandchildren were his biggest joy in life.

He is survived by his Wife, Lisa Ruiter of Howland, Ohio; Son Justin (Nicole) Stroup of Masury, Ohio; Daughter Megan (Bobby) Krepps of Masury, Ohio; Sisters Laura Ruiter of Cortland, Ohio, Cheryl (William) Cole of Niles, Ohio: Grandchildren, Zachary, Zoey, AnnaBella, and RJ; several nephews and nieces. A Special Family Friend George Deluca.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alva Ruiter; Mother Bertha Ruiter; Brothers Richard, Randy, John; Sister Sharon

Arrangements are with Lane Family Funeral Home, Madasz Chapel.

Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

Family and Friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Sunday January 9, 2022, at The Antique Tractor Club of Trumbull County Fairground at 1653 Ridge Rd. Vienna, Ohio from 1:00pm- 4:00 p.m.

