James W. Wyant, Jr., Plain City, Ohio

PLAIN CITY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James W. Wyant, Jr., 77, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 after a long illness at his home surrounded by family.

James was born on August 24, 1942 in Warren, Ohio, the son of James W., Sr. and Mary (Pursley) Wyant.

After graduating from high school, he decided to serve his country in the Navy. During this time, he also married his wife Barbara D. (Neff) Wyant on November 18, 1961 and they started their family together.

Jim worked for many years as a foreman at American Welding, after American Welding shut down he moved to Glade Spring, Virginia where he worked at Titan Wheel and later owned and operated with his wife a gas station and B & J Mart.

He loved to play and watch golf! He enjoyed going to NASCAR races. Jim spent a lot of his time caring for his wife and family.

James will be deeply missed by his children, Mark A. (Kristen) Wyant of Columbus and Annette R. (Douglas) Marble of Plain City; five grandchildren, Trevor and Cole Marble, Tyler and Trenton Wyant and Erika (Jackson) Bumgarner and his brother, Charles Gary (Patti) Wyant.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife; his son, James D. Wyant; his brother, Robert Eugene Wyant and his great niece, Abby Sredniawa.

Private family services will be held.

Burial will take place at Braceville Township Cemetery.

Since we are not able to send flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in James W. Wyant, Jr.’s name to Homes for Heroes.

