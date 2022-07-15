CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James W. Watkins, Jr., 82 of Canfield, passed away Thursday morning, July 14, at his home with his loved ones by his side.

James was born April 3, 1940, in Youngstown the son of the late James W., Sr. and Nellie (Proverbs) Watkins.

He attended Canfield schools and graduated from Canfield High School class of 1958. He received his bachelor’s degree from Hiram University and received his Master’s Degree in Education from Westminster University and his superintendent certification from Kent State.

Jim came back to Canfield and worked for the Canfield School System for 36 years, serving as Superintendent of Canfield Schools for 27 years until his retirement in December of 1999.

He was an Eagle Scout, a member of the Western Reserve United Methodist Church and a former member of the Canfield United Methodist Church, Rotary Club of Canfield, the Canfield Investment Club, as well as being very active in the schools. He had devoted his life to the youth of the community where he was a basketball coach for many intramural teams and a friend of the horse community along with his wife Catherine.

After his retirement he was very active with his grandchildren and their activities. He was also an avid Ohio State Buckeye’s fan.

Jim leaves his wife, the former Catherine Weaver, whom he married July 25, 1964; two children, Mark (Amy) Watkins of Canfield and Janel (Tony) Kennedy of Tuppers Plains, Ohio, as well as four grandchildren, Alyssa Campbell and her fiancé, Nick Cestone, Mark Watkins, Jr., Gus Kennedy and Lorena Kennedy.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service celebrating James’s life will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donation be made to the James Watkins Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Canfield Local Schools Treasurers Office, 100 Wadsworth Street, Canfield, OH 44406 in his memory.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

