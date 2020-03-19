James W. Fox, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James W. Fox, 71, passed away early Sunday morning, March 15, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic.

He was born May 6, 1948 in Dennison, Ohio, a son of James P. and Melba (Cutlip) Fox.

Bill was a Forman for 23 years.

He was a 1967 graduate of Jackson-Milton High School.

Bill loved taking long rides and trips with his wife Diane. He enjoyed watching movies and playing cards. He also enjoyed fishing.

Bill is survived by the eternal love of his life, his wife of 33 years, the former Diane Fisher, whom he married July 5, 1986 and their son, Joe (Heather) Fox of Austintown; his sons, Jim Fox and John Fox, both of Boardman; his brother, Dan (Carol) Fox of Salem; his sister, JoAnn Fox (Howie Gerke) of Liberty; 3 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brothers, Neally, infant brother Raymond and Frank and his sisters, Shirley, Loraine and Roberta. Private family Services were held Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

