James W. Callihan, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 6, 2020, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 1350 N. Canfield-Niles Road, Mineral Ridge Chapel, for James W. “Jim” Callihan, 81, of N. Kingsville, formerly of Niles, who died Monday evening, June 29, 2020 at his residence.

Jim was born in Parkersburg, West Virgnia, a son of the late Leonard and Leora (Reynolds) Callihan and graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1957.

After graduating, Jim served in the U.S. Navy.

He worked for 30 years for General Motors, Lordstown as a tool and die inspector, retiring in 1997.

He was a member of the Old Time Baptist Church of Conneaut, where he enjoyed singing all the old church hymns. Jim loved sailing, had owned a sailboat for years and had been a member of the Ashtabula Yacht Club and Redbrook Boat Club. He would sail every year across Lake Erie to Canada. He also enjoyed fishing and working in the yard.

Jim leaves his wife, the former Linda Paden, whom he married May 12, 1979; three children from a previous marriage, Teresa, Jay and Ellen and two grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by two brothers, Leonard “Jr.”, Cornelius “Curly” and five sisters, Jewel, Beatrice, Wanda, Florence and Mildred and his beloved dogs, Brutus and Cody Callihan.

Friends may call for one hour prior to the services on Monday, July 6, at the funeral home, where social distancing will be practiced with a limited number of friends visiting at one time.

As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

