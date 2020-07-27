James Vincent Carano, Jr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jimmy” Vincent Carano, Jr., 56, of Boardman, passed away surrounded by his family, on Saturday, July 25, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.



Jimmy was born on December 27, 1963 in Youngstown, Ohio and was the son of James V. and Mary (Rulli) Carano, Sr.

He was a 1983 graduate of Boardman High School and a member of St. Charles Church.



Known as “Jimbo” to his friends, he was the life of all parties. He had an entrepreneurial spirit and knew how to get a good laugh out of everyone he met.



He leaves to share his memories, his mother, Mary Carano of Boardman; his brother, Nick (Susan) Carano in Virginia; his nephew, Jonathan Carano of Boardman and many relatives and friends.



Private services will be held and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

