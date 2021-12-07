YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James V. Tesone, Jr., 83, affectionately known as Jimmy, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the Humility House.



Born June 6, 1938 in Youngstown, Jimmy was the son of James and Ann (Filicky) Tesone, Sr.



Jimmy was a 1957 graduate of Rayen High School.

He served his country in the United States Army Reserves.

Prior to retirement in 2003, Jim worked for General Motors Lordstown and previously Republic Rubber.



Jimmy was a member of the Catholic War Vets, the Croatian Club, Youngstown Maennerchor and the Faternal Order of Eagles #3298. Jim was an avid sports fan, and loved the New York Yankees, The Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns. He loved tailgating at Youngstown State and enjoyed a cold beer, with his friends.



Jimmy leaves his wife of 45 years, the former Judith Goldner; his sons, Christopher (Maureen)Tesone, Vincent (Lynn) Tesone and Fred Zerm; his daughter Rhonda (Dallas) Root; seven grandchildren, Dallas Root Jr., Samantha Jo (Drew) Menendez, Nora (Mirria) Tesone, Meredith Tesone, Keirstyn Marcucci, Alicia (Rick) Dye and Amanda (Michael) Owens; seven great-grandchildren Sophia, Layla, Avery, Drew Jr., Vivian, Michael Jr., Leo and his siblings Nancy (Ron) VanNatta and Attorney Robert (Marlene) Tesone.



Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Richard.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A memorial service will be held immediately following at 1:00 PM at the funeral home.

The family request memorial contributions be made to family.

To send flowers to the family of Jim V. Tesone Jr. please visit our Tribute Store.