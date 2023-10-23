AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James V. McCormick, 78 of Austintown, passed away Sunday evening, October 22, 2023 at his residence.

James was born July 12, 1945 in Youngstown, a son of the late Daniel and Kathleen (O’Hara) McCormick and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Fitch High School in 1965, where he played football; winning state champs in 1963. The team was just inducted into the Austintown Fitch Hall of Fame.

James had worked at General Motors, Lordstown Plant for 31 years, retiring in 2020.

He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish and the Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree, Council #3930 of the church. He was a former Democrat Precinct committeeman and also a member of the Austintown Democrat Club where he served as trustee.

James looked forward to traveling and enjoyed camping across the United States.

He leaves his wife, the former Margaret Arkwright-Kalosky, whom he married May 8, 1971; his daughter, Christine (James) Kover of Niles; his son, James McCormick of Austintown and three grandchildren, James Patrick Kover, Kellie Kover and Milo McCormick. He also leaves his brother, Daniel (Cori) McCormick of Franklin, Tennessee and a sister, Bernadette (Tom) Winsen of Poland.

Besides his parents, James was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Davis and a brother, James McCormick.

Friends may call from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, 4490 Norquest Blvd., Austintown, followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00 a.m.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of James, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 24 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.