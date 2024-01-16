WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James V. Bellomo, Jr., 76, passed away Thursday morning, January 11, 2024 at the Hospice House in Poland.

James was born September 9, 1947 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of the late James and Sarah Jane Bellomo, Sr.

He was a 1965 graduate of Sharon High School.

After high school, he joined the United States Army until he was honorably discharged in 1968.

He was employed at Packard Electric where he met the love of his life, Barbara. James and Barbara got married in 1969 and started their family together.

He enjoyed woodworking and tinkering in the garage. He collected patriotic items and eagle collectable items. He loved spending time with his family. His greatest joy was being involved with his grandchildren, who he adored.

James will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 54 years, Barbara Ann Bellomo; sons, Aaron (Michelle) Bellomo and Craig (Melissa) Bellomo; grandchildren, Nicholas, Sophia and Natalie Bellomo and siblings, Sandy and Collin Bellomo.

Per James’ family there are no calling hours or services and a private family service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to any veteran association of your choice in James’ memory.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of James Bellomo, please visit our flower store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.