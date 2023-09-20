NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James U. Roberts, Sr., 89, passed away peacefully at Hospice of the Valley – Hospice House on September 17, 2023, surrounded by his family.

Jim was born on September 1, 1934, in Washington, Pennsylvania, the son of Guy U. and Inez Gray Roberts.

On March 12, 1954, he was united in marriage to the former Peggy J. McWhorter with whom he shared 44 years of marriage.

Jim was a graduate of Trinity High School and was employed as an assembler with General Motors for 25 years, retiring in 1993.

A man of faith, Jim was a member of First Federated Church. He was the former owner of JR Auction Barn and a former volunteer firefighter for the North Jackson Township Fire Department.

He enjoyed camping and spending the winters in Florida with his wife Peggy. Jim was an active member of the Austintown Senior Center where he enjoyed playing bingo, cards, and board games. He was happiest when spending time with his grandchildren.

Jim will be missed by his daughters Diana (Robert) Engelhardt and Joyce (Richard) Barron, son Richard (Dawn) Roberts, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren who fondly called him Grandpap.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Peggy, sisters Helen Huffman, Jean Karer, Dorothy Holmes, Esther Strop, Edith Amos and Ruth Cramer and his brothers Donovan Roberts and Paul Roberts.

Memorial contributions can be sent to the Women’s Fellowship at First Federated Church, 10786 Mahoning Avenue, North Jackson, Ohio 44451.

Funeral services were held with burial at North Jackson Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes. To leave condolences to the family, please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of James, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 21 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.