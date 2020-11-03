James T. Shamrock Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James T. Shamrock, Sr., age 79 of Cortland, Ohio, died on Monday morning, November 2, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren.



James was born in Fairmont, West Virginia, the son of the late John Steve and Mary Ann Jurasko Shamrock.



Jim was a graduate of Monongah High School in West Virginia and worked for 26 years and retired from Van Huffel Tube as a welder helper.



Mr. Shamrock enjoyed traveling, fishing and hunting and was a huge Pittsburgh Steeler and Pirates fan.



Other than his parents, James is preceded in death by his wife, the former Judy Carol Rose, whom he married on February 14, 1988; siblings, John and Joseph Shamrock and Cecelia Eller.



Survivors include two sons, James T. Shamrock, Jr. of Cortland and John J. Shamrock of Niles and Alan Shamrock of Niles; one stepson, Jason W. Fowler of Hartford; five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; three siblings, Paul (Marlene) Shamrock of Mecca, Julius “Mike” Shamrock of Bazetta and Christine (Charles) Henning of Abilene, Texas and many nieces and nephews.



Family and friends may visit at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel located at 164 North High Street in Cortland with funeral services to follow at 1:00 p.m.



Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery, Bazetta Twp., Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League, 545 Brunstetter Road SW, Warren, OH 44481.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

