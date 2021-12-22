CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James T. Klingensmith, 53, of Canfield, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021.



Born April 12, 1968 in Youngstown, Ohio, he is the son of Charlie and Barbara (Class) Klingensmith.

Affectionately known as Jim, he was a 1986 graduate of Poland Seminary High School and later earned a Bachelor Degree in Education from Youngstown State University and a Master’s Degree in School Administration and Curriculum Development from East Carolina University.

Jim was the Principal for Campbell Elementary and Middle School and previously the Principal at Topsail Middle School in North Carolina.



Jim was a leader, mentor and devoted educator who positively impacted those around him. He is known by his staff as having the best one liners but most of all being a kind hearted man and their biggest fan. Jim was also one of the founding Canfield Lacrosse Board members who spearheaded the club to become a sanctioned school sport. His love for the game was instrumental with the growth and popularity of the sport throughout the valley.



Most of all Jim was an incredibly involved and dedicated dad and husband. Jim loved road trips with his family and many outdoor activities. He never missed a game or competition that his kids participated in. Daily hikes with his wife and beloved St. Bernard was a highlight of his day.



Jim leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Amy (Wheeler), whom he married June 20, 1998; his children Brennen and Campbell Klingensmith; his brothers Bill Klingensmith, wife Robin and Alan Klingensmith, wife Heidi; his sister in law Susan Farris, his mother in law Virginia Hillyer, his father in law Kenneth Wheeler, and many nieces and nephews.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Home, Boardman Chapel, with a service immediately following at 5:00 p.m.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Canfield Lacrosse to assist players in need and to start a Founder’s Scholarship. Please send donations to Canfield Lacrosse Club P.O. Box 683 Canfield, OH 44406.