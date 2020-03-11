James Spanos, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Spanos, 85, passed away Saturday afternoon, March 7, 2020 at Ohio Living Lake Vista in Cortland.



James was born on March 19, 1934 in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Nick and Georgia Spanos.



He worked as a postal worker for the United States Post Office and was a proud veteran of the United States Army.

He was a member of North Mar Church.

He coached Little League for many years. He was an avid gardener, loved to bake bread and baklava and cook lambs on a spit for special occasions. He also taught Bible study and Sunday School with his wife, Mary.



James will be deeply missed by his loving children, Nick (Catherine) Spanos, John (Jackie) Spanos, George (Kathleen) Spanos and Evanne (John) Trevaskis; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Jamie) Bretz, Nicholas (Laura) Spanos, Michele Noone, Christopher Spanos, Brittany Spanos, Matthew Spanos, Rachael Spanos, Anthony Trevaskis and Benjamin (Gretchen) Trevaskis; 15 great-grandchildren and sisters, Kathy Metalios and Joanna Pappas.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Spanos, whom he married on February 1, 1953 and passed on November 23, 1999 and his sister, Sue Papalas.



Family and friends may visit from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 14, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 15, 2020 at North Mar Church, 3855 E. Market Street in Warren with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m.



Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be donated to North Mar Church of the Christian and Missionary Alliance.



