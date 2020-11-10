James “Soki” A. Brest, Fowler, Ohio

FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Soki” A. Brest, age 74, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at St. Joseph Healthcare Center in Warren.



James was born September 3, 1946 in Sharon, Pennsylvania to the late Sylvan “Jake” and Evelyn (Livermore) Brest.



James was a 1964 graduate of Hickory High School in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1965, served honorably during the Vietnam War and was discharged on July 31, 1969 after serving in the 5010th Combat group.



James retired from Delphi – Packard Electric after 42 years. He was a member of the Amvets Post in Vienna, the Moose Lodge, and VFW.



He loved to fish and spend his summers on his boat on Lake Erie. He was always the life of the party. He was an avid animal lover and had many pets throughout the years. He was a friend to all and always willing to lend a helping hand.

He is survived by his wife Pamela Brest; his daughters, Jessica Brest and her fiancée Michael Morse, Antonia Gonda and her husband Steven; his grandchildren Steven, Leo, Mariah, and Haeden; his former wife Coleen Brest, many nieces and nephews and his K-9 companion Sadie.



At James’ request, no funeral services will be held.



The family would like to thank Drs. Bisel and Black, and all the nurses and staff at St. Joseph Hospital.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Funeral Homes.

