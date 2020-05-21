James & Shanna Thomas, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, May 16, 2020, James (53) and Shanna (48) Thomas of Cortland were out enjoying the beautiful weather, when both of their lives were claimed in a tragic accident while riding their Harley. James was called home shortly thereafter and his love joined him on Monday, May 18, due to injuries.



Shanna was born in Akron on December 28, 1971 to Gary and Dorma (Wickline) Anneman. Jim was born December 8, 1966 in Youngstown to Andrew and Donna (Williams) Thomas.



Jim and Shay were soulmates and on March 26, 1990 they were united in marriage. They were a team; Jim supporting the family as a mechanic currently working for Gallo’s Auto Sales and Shanna managing the home.



They loved the outdoors. Camping and grilling out at Andy’s was a family favorite. Together, the loving couple were frequently found on the Harley. They were rarely ever apart actually. Jim also enjoyed fishing, golfing, shooting pool and fixing anything with an engine. Shanna enjoyed needlework, cooking, spending time under the sun on the boat and loving on her dog, Buddy but most of all being a mom. They were devoted to each other and their family.



Jim and Shanna are survived by their children, Heather (Jesse) Humphrey, Jamie (Farhan) Choudhry and James Andrew Thomas; daughter, Rebecca Garrett; their grandson, Jesse “JJ” Humphrey, Jr., Shanna’s mother, Dorma Anneman; Jim’s father, Andrew Thomas; Shanna’s siblings, Cindy Anneman, Brenda (Robert) Smith, Tim Goett, Tina Caldwell and Tony Goett and Jim’s sister, Andrea (Adam) Babcock, as well as numerous other relatives.

They were preceded in death by Shanna’s father, Gary Anneman and stepfather, Jerry Johnson and sister, Sharon Anneman and Jim’s mother, Donna Craig and brother, Timothy Thomas.



A visitation will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. where social distancing will be practiced with a limited number of friends visiting inside at one time at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, Cortland. Please plan to wait in your vehicle for direction from the funeral home staff.

A private family service will be held with burial at All Souls Cemetery.

