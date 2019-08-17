James S. Mineo, Columbiana, Ohio – Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James S. Mineo, 76, of Columbiana, passed away peacefully Friday, August 16, 2019, in his home, surrounded by his family.

Jim was born October 8, 1942, in Youngstown, a son of the late Sam and Madeline (Patrone) Mineo.

He spent his youth working and delivering flowers in the family business, Boulevard Flowers.

A 1960 South High School graduate, he attended Youngstown State University, earning a BS in Business Administration in 1965.

He was President of the Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity and he went on to serve as Chapter Advisor for many years. In 1974, he earned and MBA in Marketing and Management from YSU.

Following his 1965 marriage to Judith Cornelli, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force in 1966. While stationed at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam as an Aircraft Maintenance Officer, he was responsible for the KC-135 tankers and the B-52 bomber aircrafts in support of the Vietnam War.

On his return to the states, he joined the staff at Youngstown State University, serving first as a purchasing agent and ultimately director of purchasing. Jim was also an adjunct instructor, teaching courses in Marketing and Industrial Purchasing. He continued his commitment to YSU, following his 1996 retirement, facilitating land purchases for future growth and development of the university.

Jim was a committed public servant, offering his special skills to many organizations. He was a member of the Youngstown Rotary, served on both the St. Elizabeth’s Center Procurement Board and the Wick Neighbors Association. He was also both Secretary and Treasurer of the National Association of Educational Buyers.

Jim and Judy spent many special summers on Berlin Lake. Jim held the office of both treasurer and vice president of the Berlin Lake Association, in an effort to promote recreational value and assets of using the Lake and surrounding park.

Jim was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown, where he was a member of Session and the Chairman of the Building and Grounds Committee. Jim was always ready to volunteer – his favorites included the Thanksgiving dinner and decorating the sanctuary for Christmas and Easter.

Jim is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judith; his son, Matthew Mineo (Amanda) of Boardman and his daughter, Michelle Mineo (Peter Scott) and his three cherished grandsons, Evan, Chad and Drew, all of Columbus. He is also survived by his brother, Ken Mineo of Poland.

A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian of Youngstown, 201 Wick Avenue on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10:30 – 11:45 a.m. and are invited to stay for a memorial service at 12:00 Noon.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.