James Robert Gordon, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Robert Gordon, 57, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, February 24, 2020 at his home from complications with COPD.

James was born February 6, 1963 in Warren, the son of James L. and Doris June (McCormick) Gordon.

He was a graduate of Niles High School, and most recently was a graduate of the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics (PIA) and currently worked as an airplane mechanic. Jim had worked as a CNC Lathe operator for Parker Hannifin for 14 years, and had also worked as a diesel mechanic, and in the heating and cooling industry.

He was a member of the union. Jim was a car enthusiast and was a proud owner of a 1962 Chevy Impala.

Jim leaves his father, James L. Gordon of Mineral Ridge, one sister, Judy Fife and her husband Martin of Bristolville and one nephew, Matthew Fife.

Jim was preceded in death by his mother Doris June Gordon.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Lane Funeral Home Mineral Ridge Chapel where services will be held at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the new Veterans Hospital in Youngstown in Jim’s name.

