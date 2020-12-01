James Robert Dundon, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Robert Dundon, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Hospice House.

A Boardmanite his entire life. He was born at home on Boston Avenue, a son of James C. and Mary (Strobel) Dundon.

He attended St. Dominic’s School, then Boardman High School, leaving to join the Navy. He was attached to the U.S.S. Willis DE 395. After the War’s end, he returned to and graduated from Boardman High.

He went on to Youngstown College, graduating with a degree in Civil Engineering.

Jim was certified as a professional engineer and surveyor. He was a well respected professional, working for Lombard, Truscon and Debartlo before starting his own business, Dundon & Associates. He was the engineer to the City of Columbiana. He retired in 1995.

Jim had a pilot’s license before he had a drivers license. He had enjoyed sailing in younger days, then camping and traveling to Navy reunions in his motor home. His most favorite and much loved job was being with his granddaughters.

Mr. Dundon leaves his wife of 42 years, the former Rosemary Kovach; his children, Edward (Billie Kay), Thomas (Marilyn), MaryAnn, Teresa (Kent), Michael (Susan) and Joseph (Christine); his stepchildren, Lisa, Denton (David) and Dominic Sugar at home; his grandchildren, Nelson (Ellen), Jennifer (Bryon), Jeffrey (Nora), Alyssa (Ben), Julie, Connor, Chase, Billy, Bella and Josh; four great-grandchildren and his siblings, Thomas, RoseMary and Carol.

Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel; his sister, Louise; his brother-in-law, Joseph and his sister-in-law, HoneyLou.

Mr. Dundon was a longtime member of St. Luke Catholic church. He was a 42 year member of the Youngstown Saxon Club, where he had been a Head Trustee, a trustee and a member of the Bocce League.

A sincere thanks to Hospice and Hospice House for the wonderful care and concern for his well being.

According to Jim’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Anstrom Chapel.

