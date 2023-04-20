CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” Richard Price, age 84 of Cortland, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family.

He was born in Cortland on October 14, 1938, to the late Richard and Viola (Grant) Price.

Jim was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He married his adoring wife, Marie Elena (Evans) Price, on August 4, 1980, spending 42 wonderful years together.

He worked as an electrician at Packard Electric for 42 years until his retirement.

Jim also loved farming, attending antique tractor shows and restoring antique tractors.

He is survived by his wife, Marie Price; his four children, Jimmy (Marie) Price, Brenda (David) Pearce, Wendi Price and Vicki Squibbs; his 17 grandchildren, Samuel Pearce, Jimmy (Lindsay) Price, Jonathan (Kelsey) Price, Amber (Dave) Fleet, Dré Squibbs, Heather (Travis) Miller, Joshua (Emily) Price, Justin Price, Jeremy Price, Isaac (Victoria) Pearce, Natasha Price, Sydney Price, Reilly Swierbut, Jared Price, Mia Swierbut, Jillian Swierbut and Kendall Squibbs; 22 great-grandchildren, Jordan Norwood, Madilynn Pearce, Jazlyn Squibbs, Walker Miller, Brooklyn Pearce, Jayda Squibbs, Trace Miller, Blake Miller, Braydon Price, Faith Price, Ethan Fleet, Gabriel Price, Addyson Price, Alexa Fleet, Nathaniel Price, Jonah Miller, Josie Price, Sawyer Miller, Emma Price, Hannah Price, Adam Price and Ella Price; his siblings, Mary Pritchett and Bob Price and his nieces and nephews Bruce McClung (Debra), Debbie Walston (Dale), Ron Plaskin (Jeanette), Laura Skladanek (James) and Joe Plaskin (Gwen).

In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his sister, Donna Price and sister-in-law, Carolyn Price.

There are no calling hours or services according to his wishes

