NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Rhoads, 78, passed away on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at Mercy Health with his family by his side.

James was born in Youngstown to parents Jean and Howard Rhoads on August 22, 1945.

He attended Hubbard High School and went on to enlist in the United States Air Force where he served as a Loadmaster on C130’s. He served four years, two of which were in Vietnam. He belonged to the Ellsworth VFW Post 9571 and the American Legion. He loved his country and the American flag.

Following his honorable discharge in the Air Force, he married his wife of 50 years, Mary Lou (Flint) Rhoads and lived in North Jackson, Ohio, raising their two children, Jean and James.

Jim worked for Youngstown Steel Door, Lehotsky Trucking, was a school bus driver for several districts and retired from BFI. He also volunteered for 4-H and Boy Scout activities with his children as they grew up.

Jim enjoyed visiting his children and grandchidren, now residing in Virginia. A trip to Disney World in May was one on the highlights of his life. He and Mary Lou loved going to classic car shows, especially showing off his 1960 Chevy Impala.

Jim leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Mary Lou; daughter, Jean Rhoads; son, James (Heather) Rhoads and his two grandchildren, Sadie and Wyatt whom he adored. He also leaves a close cousin, Janet Mitchell, along with many other cousins, nieces and nephews, lifelong close friend, Chris Contestible; sisters-in-law, Sue Randall (Jerry deceased) and Patricia Rhoads (Bill deceased).

He was preceded in death by his parents and twin brother, Bill.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 2, 2023 at Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel and on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 from 10:00 a.m – 10:45 a.m., followed by a service at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be at North Jackson Cemetery with military honors.

Donations in memory of Jim may be made to the Ellsworth VFW, Post 9571, 11397 Ellsworth Rd., North Jackson, OH 44451 and the Veteran’ Memorial and Museum in Canfield, Ohio.

