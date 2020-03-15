James R. Ritter, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James R. Ritter, 92, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday morning, March 15, 2020.

James was born on March 10, 1928 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the son of the late Charles and Laura (Brummage) Ritter.

He married the love of his life, the late Anna (Muto) Ritter, on July 2, 1949.

James enjoyed fishing, golfing and being in the outdoors. He loved to sit on his porch and watch the people and traffic go by. James was a proud father, grandfather and great-grand father.

There wasn’t anything that he loved more than being with his family.

He will be deeply missed by his children, Marlene (Don) Ritter-Nye of Cortland, Ohio, Dominick (Janet) Ritter of Marengo, Ohio, Tina M. Ritter of Warren, Ohio and James Ritter, Jr. of Ravenna; 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and his wife, James is also preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Ann Ritter and his brothers, George and Charles Ritter.

Calling hours for James will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Wianans Chapel in Cortland, Ohio from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Burial will take place at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta Township.

Friends and family may view this obituary and send their condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of James R. Ritter, please visit Tribute Store.