James R. Oldland, New Springfield, Ohio

NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James R. Oldland, 88 of New Springfield died Wednesday morning, August 4, 2021 at Washington Square Nursing Home, Warren.

James was born May 11, 1933 in Connellsville, Pennsylvania, a son of the late James E. and Ellen E. (Leichleiter).

He served in the U. S. Army in Okinawa, Japan during the Korean War and had worked as a yard master and brakeman for 39 years for the CSX Railroad (previously B & O and Chessie Railroad).

He had lived in Bonita Springs for 20 years, returning to this area 10 years ago.

He was a member of Church Hill United Methodist Church in Youngstown and Community Congregational Church in Naples, Florida. James served as a deacon of the Congregational Church and also volunteered for their thrift store.

He enjoyed landscaping and planting his vegetable gardens and was also passionate about feeding and watching the birds. James loved his family and looked forward to the family reunions and will be dearly missed.

He leaves two sons, Ron (Lisa) Oldland of Canfield and Jeff (Ronna) Langer of Connellsville, Pennsylvania and six grandchildren.

Besides his parents, James was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Wydick; two brothers, Eugene Oldland, Raymond Oldland; two sisters, Irene Cebulak and Mildred Meigs.

There will be a private family celebration of his life at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

Friends and family may view this obituary and give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.