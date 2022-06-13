LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James R. Dunn, Sr., 96, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022 at his residence.

Jim was born November 21, 1925 in Sheraden, Pennsylvania, a son of Joseph Eli and Reggie Katherine (Benhart) Dunn.

At 16, Jim went to work in the coal mines of Pennsylvania. He and his wife Madeline then moved to Lake Milton in 1951 and worked at Rockwell International for 28 years and then was employed by General Motors, Lordstown Complex for 10 years, before retiring in 1991.

Jim was also the president and owner of Dunn’s Tire and Auto Body for 28 years. He was a member of Craig Beach Volunteer Fire Dept. from 1952 until 1967 and was then a trustee from 2003 until 2012.

Jim loved animals, especially his dog Mocha and he enjoyed feeding the birds. Jim also enjoyed golfing, cooking, bowling and was a pretty good pool player. He loved listening to Daniel O’Donnell music and Molly B Polkas. He also enjoyed watching John Wayne movies and Gunsmoke on TV.

Jim’s wife of more than 66 years, the former Madeline Fuchs, whom he married September 29, 1949, died January 18, 2016.

Jim leaves to cherish his memory his children, James (Neila) Dunn, Jr. of Lake Milton, Barb (James) Chizmar and Denise Sayres (John Gagliardo, Jr.) both of Youngstown and David (Cheryl) Dunn, Sr. of Paris Township; five grandchildren, Craig Dunn, Amy (Wolfgang) Voithofer, Tom Champion, Tracy (Robert) Cox and David (Caroline) Dunn, Jr.; seven great-grandchildren, Jeremy, Samantha, Emma, Xavier, Nina, Leah and Jocelynn and a great-great-granddaughter, Madeline on the way.

Besides his parents and wife, Jim was the last surviving sibling of nine. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel, where Services will be held at 12:00 p.m.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Shannon Siddens for all her loving care and concern for “Pappy” and also to Hospice of the Valley for the care and support given to Jim and his family.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Hospice of the valley in Jim’s name, 5190 Market St., Youngstown, OH 44512.

Family and friends may visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to send condolences.



