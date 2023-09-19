POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)-James R. Burnham, 82, passed away Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at Mercy Health Boardman.

He was born July 18, 1941 in Youngstown, the son of James R. and Grace Irene (McCrea) Burnham.

He was a 1959 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School, where he was a member of the Hall of Fame.

Jim served his country as a member of the U.S. Airforce from 1961-1965, stationed in Great Falls, Montana.

Jim held a management position with the Youngstown Sheet & Tube Co., retiring July 1, 2003.

Jim was of the Protestant Faith. Jim was a member of Argus Lodge No. 545 F. & AM in Canfield, Al Koran Shrine Temple in Cleveland and the Youngstown Shrine Club, where he served as president in 2017. He was also active in transporting children to the Shriners Hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania. Jim was a member of the Salem Hills Golf and Country Club and Argus Lodge Golf League. He was also very involved with Boardman Little League, where he coached for 20 plus years.

Jim is survived by his wife of 61 years, the former Trudy J. Gillam, whom he married July 14, 1962; his son, J.R. (Roxanne) Burnham of Portage Lakes, Ohio; his daughter, Lisa J. Burnham of Boardman; his sister, Joyce Elaine (Ray) Berardi; his grandchildren, James, Ryan, Sarah and Grace Burnham and five great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Vasko. Friends may call from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 23 at Lane Family Funeral Homes-Canfield Chapel followed by the Service at 11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions in Jim’s name may be given to the Youngstown Shrine Club, P.O. Box 302, 1735 W. South Range Rd., North Lima, OH 44452.

