CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Pappap” Guy, passed away Tuesday morning, January 3, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family.

Jim was born on July 19, 1933 in Claysville, Pennsylvania, one of four sons of Claude and Ardath Guy.

He was a Claysville High School graduate.

He worked at Packard Electric until he retired in 1996. He also worked part time at Jeff’s Towing and as a security guard at St. Demetrious.

He enjoyed reading westerns, telling story of the old days and sitting outside on his porch swing. He loved going on rides with his son-in-law, Roger and spending time with his grandchildren.

He actively attended First Church of God in Farmdale.

Jim will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Barbara Guy; children, Ken (Kim) Guy, Penny Lenhart, Kim (Roger) Wiltrout and Patty (Dean) Armstrong; stepchildren, Marsha Kochemba and John Braden; grandchildren, Nicole (Chad) Holko, Wesley (Tori) Wiltrout, Matt (Amy) Guy, Derek Armstrong, Ashley (Mark) Zwart, Garret Braden and Rachel (Will) Fox; 12 great-grandchildren, especially Caden, who acted as a caregiver and made his home with Jim and one great-great-grandson, Jayden.

Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia Guy; granddaughter, Rachael Wiltrout; sons-in-law, Lee Lenhart and Bill Kochemba and daughter, Marlene Stevens

Family and friends may visit from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer Winans Chapel, located at 164 N. High Street in Cortland and from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 with services to follow at 11:00 a.m., at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at West Mecca Cemetery.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of James, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.