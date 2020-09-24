James P. “Jimmy” Johnson, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James P. “Jimmy” Johnson 74 of Austintown passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Jim was born October 9, 1945 in Collinsburg, Pennsylvania the son of Clarence “Red” and Alverta “Al” (Soverns) Johnson.

He was a Lieutenant with the Austintown Township Police Department for 30 years. He also held a commission with the Mahoning County Sherriff’s Department.

Jim was also a Veteran serving in the US Army.

He was a member of the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), the Austintown FOP Lodge #126, the National Council of Corvette Club, he was a Mason and active with the Austintown Township Committee for the 4th of July as well as other community groups within the township. Jim also taught driving school at the Austintown Police Department.

He leaves his wife the former Deborah A. (Debbie) Saganich whom he married October 8, 1994. One daughter, Jamie Lea Johnson of Las Vegas Nevada, three grandchildren, Jesse, Cody, and Zoe as well as two brother-in-laws and one sister-in-law, several nieces and nephews, as well as many friends within the community.

Besides his parents, Jim was proceeded in death by his daughter Jennifer Johnson who passed away in 1981.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel. Due to Covid 19, private funeral services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Friends of FIDO P.O. Box 2963 Youngstown, Ohio 44511 or to the Mahoning Valley Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Road Youngstown, Ohio 44509 in Jimmy’s name.

