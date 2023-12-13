CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Michael “Jim” Drapcho, aged 57, entered into eternal peace on Monday, December 11, 2023 after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Born June 22, 1966 in Warren, Ohio to the late Henry and Elizabeth (Jenyk) Drapcho. Jim was the youngest of four children and raised in Howland, Ohio.

Jim graduated from Howland High School in 1984 where he excelled in academics and later earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering with a minor in mathematics from Youngstown State University.

Shortly after graduating from YSU in the Spring of 1989, Jim became employed by Delphi Packard as an engineer. Jim worked his whole career spanning 34 years for Delphi, known today as Aptiv.

Jim had a brilliant mind and was awarded several patents for his inventions including his favorite for a lamp socket on July 24, 1991.

Jim was a world traveler both for business and pleasure. He and his wife, Alysia, have been all over the globe and enjoyed many vacations to the islands including, Caribbean, Mexico, Hawaii and French Polynesia in the South Pacific. Also, Jim and Alysia enjoyed their jaunts to Las Vegas multiple times per year to enjoy the best Vegas had to offer.

Besides working hard and playing harder, Jim stayed active and belonged to several billiard leagues where he won several titles and made it to the national tournament multiple times in Las Vegas, Nevada. A devout Pittsburgh Steeler fan, Jim loved sports and followed the Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Penguins and Penn State, as his paternal roots trace back to Snow Shoe, Pennsylvania which he was very fond of.

Jim leaves behind his wife, Alysia, whom together were married for 26 years; his sisters, Maryann (John) Celidonio, Michele (Michael) Scott and Marie Drapcho; niece, Laura Celidonio; nephew, Joseph Scott; great-nephew, Owen and great-niece, Elise.

Services will take place on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland. Calling hour will be held at 10:00 a.m. preceding a prayer service at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Ryan Furlong and a procession to All Souls Cemetery where he’ll be laid to rest.

