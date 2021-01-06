James Martinez Guzman, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Martinez Guzman, 73, of North Jackson died peacefully on Saturday afternoon, December 19, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was born November 21, 1947 in Youngstown, a son of the late James and Blanche (Pritchett) Guzman.

A lifelong resident of the area, he was a 1967 graduate of North High School and attended Youngstown State University for 2 years.

Upon graduation from high school, Jim served in the U.S. Army as a member of the 82nd Airborne from November 30, 1967-August 14, 1969, obtaining the rank of Sergeant.

After returning home, Jim began a 30-year career with Ohio Bell as a cable repairman, retiring in 2000.

He was an avid bass fisherman, belonging to the Girard Lake Bass Club, establishing the James Guzman Open Retirement Bass Series, a 30-year member of the Mohawk Valley Bass Club, a North Jackson volunteer fireman, and a member of the Ohio Bell Pioneers and the DAV Chapter 2. Jim was a Jackson Milton girls softball coach and a leader of the YMCA Indian Guides.

He also enjoyed golfing, hunting and coin collecting. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved to be surrounded by his family and friends, always making those around him laugh.

He leaves his wife of 48 years, Dottie Lewis Guzman, whom he married on February 19, 1972; two daughters Anna (Justin) Maier of South Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Jaime (John) Yohman of Liberty and three grandchildren Haden, Evan and Chase.

Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his stepbrother Lester Lunger of East Liverpool and his stepsister Ada Gitlin of Youngstown and several nieces and nephews.



Private services for the immediate family have been held.



The family would like to thank the staff at Canfield Dialysis Center; Dr. Glenn Novak, his family physician; and Hospice of the Valley for their exceptional care during his long-term illness.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary tributes take the form of contributions in his memory to the Student Fishing League, 16520 Staunton, East Liverpool, Ohio 43920.



