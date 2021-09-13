James Madison Alexander, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Madison Alexander, 78 of Austintown died Sunday morning, September 12, 2021 at his residence.

James, known as Jim was born February 15, 1943 in Youngstown, a son of the late Madison M. and Naomi (Shumaker) Alexander and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Canfield High School in 1961 and had attended the Miami University of Ohio.

He was supervisor engineer at Delphi Packard from 1965-2001.

Jim was a member of Austintown Community Church, where he served as an elder and had been involved for many years with Boy Scout Troop #75 where he was a co-founder and also served as a leader. He was a member of SAR (Sons of the American Revolution) where he served as chaplain and the Cortland Conservation Club at Mosquito Reservoir. Jim was an avid sailor and had enjoyed sailing and living on their catamaran with his wife Donna from September through June in the Bahamas and the Florida Keys and from June through September in the Chesapeake Bay area for many years. He also enjoyed building and flying model airplanes.

Jim leaves his wife, the former Donna J. Gromley, whom he married August 29, 1964; two children, Marcy Luanne (Brian) Alexander- Dill of Ashland; Robert James Alexander of Youngstown; 10 grandchildren and one great granddaughter. Jim also leaves two sisters, Martha Jane Meyerhoefer of Medina and Judith Louise Moore of Poland. Friends may call on Friday from 12:00 – 12:45 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. at Austintown Community Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Austintown Community Church for the Need Room.

Friends and family may view this obituary and give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.