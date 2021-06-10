James M. Swartz, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James M. Swartz, 73, passed away Sunday evening, June 6, 2021 at his residence.

He was born March 24, 1948 in Youngstown, a son of Dr. Marvin and Martha (Myers) Swartz.

Jim was the Chief Information Officer for S.A.I.C. for 25 years, then Stanford Research Institute and also Sybase, all located in California, retiring in 2013.

He was a 1965 graduate of Canfield High School, received his BA from Muskingum University and earned his Master’s Degree from The Ohio State University.

Jim loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He had owned horses and enjoyed riding with his daughter, Jen, throughout the western states. Jim was proud of being an Eagle Scout. He was also a Mountie at the Henry Coe State Park in California.

Jim’s wife of 49 years, the former Carol L. Platek, whom he married June 26, 1970, died December 12, 2019.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Rob) Cox of Girard, Pennsylvania; his brother, John (Patricia Reynolds) Swartz of Atlanta, Georgia and his grandchildren, Paxton, Natasha, Caleb and Robbie.

Besides his wife, Jim was preceded in death by his parents.

According to Jim’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of James M. Swartz please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.