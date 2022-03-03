SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James M. Orris, 64, passed away Tuesday morning, February 22, 2022.



James was born on May 13, 1957 in Warrenville Heights, Ohio, a son of Meredith and Barbara Orris.



He was a graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and worked in the Railroad for 42 years.



He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and son. He loved to be around family and spend time outdoors having a campfire, skiing and fishing. He enjoyed model airplanes and music. He loved NASCAR, watching college football and the Cleveland Browns. He had the biggest heart and would do anything for anybody. He was hardworking having worked for the railroad for 42 years. He has accomplished a lot in his life and will be dearly missed.



James will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Nancy Orris whom he married on June 23, 1984; his mother, Barbara Orris; his children, Adam Lee Martin and his fiancé Angela Donham, Jason Martin and Angel (Ryan) Cooper; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Russell (Colleen) Orris and sister, Rebecca (Greg) Mulvey.



He was preceded in death by his father Meredith Orris and his brother, Johnny Orris.



Cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts Clark Chapel in Warren.



Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.



