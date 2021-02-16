James M. Carter, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – James M. Carter, Sr., 72, passed away Sunday afternoon, February 14, 2021 at his residence.

He was born August 2, 1948 in Norfolk, Virginia, a son of William Edward and Irma Katherine (Hatfield) Carter, Sr.

He was employed at both Target and Dinesol Plastics, retiring in 2016.

Jim was a member of Highway Tabernacle Church.

He loved spending time with his family. He enjoyed playing Black Jack.

Jim is survived by his wife of 25 years, the former Diane C. Dagan, whom he married August 12, 1995; his children, Patty (Mark) Schrankel of Long Island, New York, James Carter, Jr. of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Terrie (Jim) Cameron of Naperville, Illinois, Florence (Marc) Attisano of Bessemer, Pennsylvania, Casper (Sharlee) Thomas of Pulaski, PA and Christopher (Vision) Thomas of Union, Pennsylvania; his siblings, Curtis (Bonnie) Carter, Diane (Bill) Warren, Allan Carter, Lewis Carter and Shirley (Joe) Groh; his sister-in-law, Holly Carter; 16 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brothers, William Carter, Jr. and Larry Carter, Sr. and his sisters, Peggy Crissy and Rochelle Lane.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 18 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Febraury 19 prior to the service at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.