James Lee Feaster, Canfield Township, Ohio

CANFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Lee Feaster, 61, of Canfield Township, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at his home.

Jim was born September 7, 1958, in Youngstown, son of Jack and Jeanne (Reniff) Feaster and was a lifelong area resident.

He was a 1977 graduate of Western Reserve High School and worked for General Motors Lordstown in many parts of the plant. Most recently, Jim was a MAXIMO Coordinator. He was a member of the UAW Local 1112 and was very active in the union.

Jim was an athlete, a barefoot water skier and enjoyed drag racing.

Besides his mother, Jeanne Feaster of Canfield; James leaves two sons, James (Megan) Feaster of Sagamore Hills, Ohio and Matthew (Sarah) Feaster of Richmond, Virginia; three grandchildren, Quinn “Cupcake”, Gabrielle and Mason Feaster; as well as five siblings, Jennice (Larry) Farkas of Venice, Florida, Jeffrey Feaster of Austintown, Jackie (Chuck) Jacobs of Canfield, Jennifer (Chuck) Johnson of Youngstown and Joel (Theresa) Feaster of North Jackson.

Besides his father, Jack; Jim was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Glenn and Edna Feaster.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, on Saturday, December 28, 2019, where services will be held at 12:00 noon.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Children’s Tumor Foundation at www.ctf.org in Jim’s name.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

