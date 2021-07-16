James L. Sabo, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Calling hours and a funeral service will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Chapel, 65 N. Broad St. in Canfield, for James L. Sabo, 86 of Canfield, who died early Monday evening, July 12 at his son’s home in Bedford, Pennsylvania.

Burial for Jim will be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Canfield Village Cemetery, 315 E Main Street, Canfield, Ohio.

Jim was born October 17, 1934, in Youngstown, the ninth of ten children of the late Louis and Barbara (Boxnak) Sabo and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1952.

Jim married his lifelong sweetheart, Patricia Ann Swift, on June 16, 1956 and was together with her until her death in 2012.

Following an enlistment period in the United States Army in the 7th Army Artillery, Jim began a life-long career in the construction industry. His expertise in construction served him well in his hobby of restoring historical structures. He participated in the restoration of many area historical buildings to include the Austin Log Cabin in Austintown, Western Reserve Village at the Canfield Fairgrounds, the WPA Memorial Building and Mahoning Dispatch Building in Canfield and several others.

Jim was a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church and St. James Episcopal Church.

He was an active member of the Canfield Historical Society, where he held several offices. Jim was instrumental in researching, submitting the applications and the dedications of the Canfield Historical Markers.

Jim is survived by his two sons, Kevin James Sabo (Rebecca Mundorff) of Bedford, Pennsylvania and Curtis Harold (Deborah Ann) Sabo of Canfield; his daughter, Halle Sabo (Scott Alan) Kraus of Washington, D.C. and his grandson, Eric Richard Sabo.

Besides his parents and siblings, Erma, Olga, Louis, Gilbert, Paul, William, Robert and Thomas, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Swift Sabo and his grandson, Gregory Paul Sopher.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in the memory and honor of Jim to the Canfield Historical Society, P.O. Box 3, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

