James L. DeRose, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James L. DeRose, 76, of Austintown, passed away, Friday, May 28, surrounded by his loving family, at the Hospice House in Poland.



Born May 17, 1945 in Fresno, California, James was the son of James and Rita (Strobol) DeRose.



James was a 1963 graduate of Chaney High School and earned his Bachelor’s in Business Administration from Youngstown State University in 1968.

Upon graduation, James served his country in the United States Army, 101st Airborne Division and was awarded the Bronze Star with the “V” device and the Air Medal.



Prior to his retirement James worked for 35 years at General Motors Fisher Fab Plant.

His hobbies included reading, watching classic movies and sports; he was an avid Cleveland sports fan and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was a kind, gentle man and loved to animals and nature.



He leaves his wife of 53 years, the former Barbara Houser; his children, Stacey (Timothy) Bialowas and William (Jennifer) DeRose and his grandchildren, Trey Bialowas and Alexandria DeRose.



Per his wishes, a private memorial service will be held.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in his name to Purple Cat, 334 N. Pearl Street, Youngstown, OH 44506 or Angels for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 6, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.