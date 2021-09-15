James Judy, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James G. Judy, 62, passed away Sunday morning, September 12, 2021 at Hospice House in Poland.



Jim was born on July 15, 1959 in Ravenna, Ohio, a son of the late James G. and Margretta Judy.



He was a graduate of Mainland Regional High School in Linwood, New Jersey and continued his education by receiving his bachelor’s degree from Theil College.



He enjoyed skiing, traveling, antiquing and collecting, listening to music, weather watching, spending time with his beloved boxer, Shadow and spending time with family and friends.



Jim will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Diana Judy; daughters, Amy (Andy) Junkins and Whitney Judy and her fiancé, Morgan Griffith; stepdaughters, Kelli Fuller and Jennifer (Brent) Lyons; grandchildren, Kerri Rich, Izzy Fuller and Landon Lyons; brother, Jon (Sue) Judy; former wife and mother of his daughters, Deborah Rhodes Judy; aunt, Barb Bletzer; nephews, James Judy, Scott (Whitney) Kline and Jake Kline and great-niece and nephew, Ellie and Dylan.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his uncle, Bud Bletzer and cousins, Joellen and Greg Bletzer.



Family and friends may visit from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday September 18, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Madasz Chapel, 6923 Warren Sharon Road in Brookfield, with a celebration of life to follow at 4:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Brookfield Fire Department or Hospice of the Valley.



