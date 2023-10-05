HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jimmy” Oliver, age 68 of Howland, passed away on Monday, October 2, 2023 at the Hospice House in Poland.

He was born on October 27, 1954, in East Liverpool, Ohio to his parents, Gilbert and Kathleen.

Jimmy was a graduate of Howland High School.

He recently retired from Green Briar Youngstown Steel Door after 30 plus years.

Jimmy was a lifelong Cleveland sports fan, especially the Cleveland Browns. He enjoyed travelling to Alaska, driving his vintage Volkswagen Beetle and listening to classic rock ‘n roll music. Jimmy also loved to have cookouts with family and friends, riding four-wheelers and spending time with his two dogs, Otis and Chopper.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Johnny; several aunts and uncles and a nephew.

He is survived by his brothers, David Oliver of Howland, Michael Oliver of Andover and Daniel (Connie) Oliver of Howland; nieces, Bethany (Mathew) Radke of Niles, Amanda Oliver of Howland and Kayla (Dominic) Oliver of Niles; nephews, Michael, Jr. of Meadville, Pennsylvania, Zachary and Christopher Oliver, both of Howland; his great-nephew, Corey Waggoner and his great-niece, Zoey Radke, both of Niles.

Jimmy’s family would like to give extra thanks to the staff at the Hospice House in Poland, especially nurses Megan and Laura and volunteer Mark.

Calling hours will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, OH 44483 with a funeral service to follow at 4:00 p.m.

