BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” M. Prestage Manchi, Sr., of Boardman, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at his residence following an illness.

Jim was born September 4, 1934 in New York, New York and was the son of the late Patrick and Anna (Pastorchick) Prestage.

Jim attended Woodrow Wilson High School and Youngstown State University.

He served his country in the United States Army.

Jim worked as a realtor, developer and builder on projects in the Youngstown area and Jupiter, Florida. He developed various local community housing projects including Compass West and Valley View Apartments. Even in his retirement, he continued to work, building a couple homes a year.

Always the hard worker, kind, patient, generous, caring and had a wonderful sense of humor. He was a very special person and is going to be greatly missed by many.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Kaye (Cook) Manchi; his children, James Michael Manchi of Boardman, Cindy Manchi of Telluride, Colorado, Patrick (Jennifer) Manchi of Fort Myers, Florida and Dina (Ron) Clay of Boardman and his grandchildren, Caroline and Will Manchi.

Per his wishes there will be no services held.

