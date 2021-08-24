James “Jim” M. Drotleff, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” M. Drotleff, 72, passed away on August 17, 2021, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown.



Jim was born September 22, 1948, in Youngstown, the son of Carl and Marjorie (Welker) Drotleff.



Jim was a graduate of Columbiana High School and prior to retirement he worked for over 25 years at Schwebel Baking Company.



Jim leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of almost 46 years, Valerie (Miller); his siblings Sherry (Mickey) Davis, Michael (Darcy) Drotleff, Fred (Trina) Drotleff, Bruce (Denise) Drotleff, and Crystal Zalick; and his beloved pug and puggle, Casey and Mickey.



A Memorial Service will be held, Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Lane Funeral Home, Anstrom Chapel, 8387 Tod Ave, in Boardman at 1:00 p.m.

