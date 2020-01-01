James “Jim” Ingledue, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” Ingledue, 68, of Salem, passed away on December 29, 2019, surrounded by his family at home.



Jim was born in Salem, Ohio, on October 14, 1951, the son of the late Richard Ingledue and Barbara (Bates) Hemming.



Jim was a lifelong area resident and together with his wife, the former Margaret Fink, whom he married June 30, 1973, raised two children.

Jim loved to work and in his free time he enjoyed watching NASCAR, the Dallas Cowboys and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.



Jim is survived by his wife, Margaret; his children, James Patrick (Andrea) Ingledue of Austintown and Jamie Ingledue of Salem; his brothers, Scott (Ida) Ingledue of Homeworth, Jay (Ginger) Ingledue of Salem and Clint (Marilyn) Ingledue of Salem and his grandchildren, James Michael Ingledue, Cedric James Maher Ross, Chloe Ann Richmond and Olivia Ann Ingledue.



Jim is preceded in death by his parents.



Memorial services celebrating Jim’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, where friends and family may call from 12:00 p.m. until time of services.

