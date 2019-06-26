James “Jim” E. Coen, Sr. Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” E. Coen, Sr., age 68, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital Intensive Care Unit due to complications of Lymphoma.



Jim was born July 23, 1950 in Warren to the late John and Betty (Davis) Coen, Sr.

He was a graduate of Lakeview High School, class of 1968.

Jim retired from Packard Electric after 39 years in Material Handling.



Jim was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. He served on the USS Independence, an Aircraft Carrier, in Ordnance from 1969 to 1973.

He was a member of the Cortland Christian Church.



His favorite was a maroon Corvette but he loved all hot rods! Jim was a fan of the Ohio State University Buckeyes, the Cleveland Indians, the Cavs and a determined Cleveland Browns fan. Jim had a wonderful personality and greatly loved his family. He never met a stranger!



Jim is survived by his wife of 34 years, the former Jill Johnson;, his children, James E. (Sarah) Coen, Jr. and Alicia (Jeremy) Coen; a brother, John (Cathy) Coen and sister, Debbie (Dale) Brendt; three wonderful grandchildren, Marlei, Kaydence and Addison and his faithful K-9 companion, Maddie.



A gathering of friends will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Sunday, June 30 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High Street in Cortland where Pastor Casey Chapman will celebrate Jim’s life at 4:30 p.m. with words of remembrance.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League, 812 Youngstown-Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473; the Cortland Christian Church, 153 Grove Street, Cortland, OH 44410, or to the Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517



Jim’s family would like to thank all the nurses in the ICU at St. Joseph Hospital for the love, care and compassion they gave Jim; a special acknowledgement to Will, Des and Stephanie.



