POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry passed away on Friday evening, December 30, 2022.

Jerry was born March 27, 1931, in Youngstown, the son of William Thomas and Carrie (Royse) Ricketts.

He was a graduate of Springfield High School, class of 1949.

Jerry retired in 2008 from Cedar Steel in Youngstown.

Jerry was an active member of First Covenant Church were he most recently served as the Chairman of the Church Board of Directors until 2019.

He was an active golfer and belonged to the Salem Golf Club with his late wife, Donna. Jerry was also a member of the Canfield Stock Club and enjoyed bowling. Most of all, Jerry loved spending time with his family going to his children and later his grandchildren’s events with school and sports.

His wife, the former Donna Jean Lindquist, whom he married September 8, 1951, passed away on May 24, 2016.

Jerry leaves two daughters, Jerri “Bootsie” Ricketts of Cortland and Lori Price of Poland; three grandchildren, Lance (Brittney) Price, Logan (Marissa) Price and Kenzi (Jason) Orzell; one great-grandchild, Wilder Orzell and one brother, Larry (Susan) Ricketts of New Springfield.

Besides his parents and wife, Jerry was preceded in death by one son-in-law, Ken Price; two brothers, Tom and Ron Ricketts and one sister, Linda Nalley.

Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 noon at First Covenant Church in Boardman.

A memorial service celebrating the life of James “Jerry” Ricketts, 91, will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the First Covenant Church.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel.

Friends and family may view this obituary and give their condolences at lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of James, please visit our floral store.