James J. Hahn, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James J. Hahn, 58 of Austintown, died early Wednesday morning, June 9 at St. Elizabeth Health Center, Youngstown.

James was born May 27, 1963 in Youngstown, a son of the late Joseph H. and Betty Lou (Hanley) Hahn and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1981.

James enjoyed NASCAR and camping.

He leaves his sister, Lori (Kirk) Ruse of North Jackson; two brothers, Kenneth Hahn of Austintown and Jeffrey (Beth) Hahn of Youngstown and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves his beloved dog, Alex.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jill White.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life for a later date.

