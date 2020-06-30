James Harry Simpson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Harry Simpson passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 at his home with his loved ones by his side.

James was born August 5, 1959 in Youngstown the son of James Leroy and Dorothy M. (Bowser) Simpson and was a lifelong area resident.

He was an Army Veteran and a member of the V.F.W. in Girard.

Jim worked for Modern Builders Supply.

He leaves his wife, the former Carol Bucklew, whom he married November 1, 1997; two children, Paul (Sandra) Furman and Melanie (Dan) McGirr, both of Shawnee, Kansas; one brother, William (Terri Lynn) Simpson of Youngstown; two sisters, Dorothy Simpson (Chuck) of Lordstown and Cathy Parks (John) of Fort Myers, Florida, as well as 16 grandchildren.

Besides his parents, James and Dorothy, Jim was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Ann Spellman.

Private family services were held at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.



