James H. McNally, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James H. McNally, age 78, was escorted by angels to be with His Lord and Savior on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 7:36 p.m. while at Select Specialty Hospital on Belmont in Youngstown.



He was born March 19, 1942 in Tennessee to the late Russell and Gladys McNally.



Jimmy worked for 29 years for General Motors and retired in 1994. Jimmy’s life was centered around his love for his family and his faith in Jesus Christ. Saved at the age of 29, he was active for many years as he was a leader and vital member of Faith Baptist Church. From being a Deacon, Treasurer, Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday School Teacher, taught Wednesday Bible study and he played guitar for the services. His life’s goal was to make a difference and show people the love of Christ and how to go to heaven.



Jimmy’s favorite song was “Great is thy Faithfulness” and is known for saying “If I felt any better I couldn’t stand myself.



He married his sweetheart, Carol McNally on January 6, 1962, who survives him, his son, Michael (Karen) McNally, his daughter Amanda Ayers, four grandchildren, Emily (Cory) Kimmy, Justin Ayers, Janelle Ayers, and Elizabeth McNally, great-grandson River Kimmy, and a sister Carol Staton.



Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, and a son-in-law, George Ayers.



Friends may call 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Lane Funeral Home Niles Chapel, 415 Robbins Ave. in Niles.

The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Faith Baptist Church, 1401 Shaw Rd in Niles with Pastor Lenny Towle Officiant.

Interment in Kerr Cemetery.

Please follow all covid precautions when visiting, social distancing and wearing a mask are requested.

