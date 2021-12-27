YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James H. Hope, 76 of Youngstown died Saturday afternoon, December 25, 2021 at Heritage Manor.

James was born May 10, 1945 in Archdale, North Carolina, a son of the late Winfred and Ada (Howell) Hope.

James was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corp/Air America serving in the Vietnam War.

He was a former member of Zion Hill United Brethren Church and Locust Grove Baptist Church. He was also a member of the Columbiana American Legion, the VFW of Washingtonville, Air America Association and the Moose Lodge of Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

James retired in 1999 as owner/operator of Falcon MC Distributing, a Travel Accessory Business.

His wife, the former Ethelda Hofmann, whom he married January 2, 1966, died November 12, 2011.

He will be sadly missed by his children, Marcia (Wes) Hope-Warren of Virginia, Connie Mae (Melvan) Saunders of Columbiana, Dawn I. Karash of Boardman and grandchildren, Amelia Oaks, Melvan Saunders,Jr., Thomas Saunders, Kirk Wolf, Kaleigh Saunders and Hope Karash. James also leaves a sister, Shirley Bradham of Clover, South Carolina.

Besides his parents and his wife, James was preceded in death by three brothers, Winfred Hope, Kenneth Hope, Larry Hope and a granddaughter, Angel Whitehair.

Private graveside services will be held Friday, January 7, 2021.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to DAV (Diasabled American Veterans) P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or DAV.org.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

