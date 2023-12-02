WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James G. Floyd, age 85, of Warren passed away on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

He was born on November 5, 1938.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, December 6, 2023, 12:00 – 2:00 PM with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM at Westminster Presbyterian Church 119 Stadium Dr. Youngstown, 44512.

A detailed obituary will be posted Monday, December 4, 2023. The family is in the care of Lane Funeral Home, Brookfield Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of James, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.