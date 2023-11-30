CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James F. Clark, 76, passed away Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at his home.

James was born on April 20, 1947, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, a son of the late James (Grace) Clark, Sr.

He was a graduate of Latrobe High School and continued his education attending St. Vincent’s and graduating from Penn State University with a Bachelor’s in Engineering.

He worked at Packard Electric/Delphi until he retired. After retirement he enjoyed substitute teaching at Lakeview, Lordstown and Labrae Schools.

Being an alumnus from Penn State he became an avid Penn State Fan. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and bicycle, playing pickleball and reading Stephen King Novels. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

James will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Susan, whom he married on December 6, 1974; children, Heather Clark and Tommy (Sarah) Clark; grandchildren, Matthew Starling, Harrison, Jackson and Edison Clark and sisters, Ruthann (John) Gordan and Gloria Collins.

Family and friends may visit from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, located at 164 N. High Street in Cortland. A memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Disabled American Veterans of Trumbull County Chapter 11, 2044 Youngstown Road SE, Warren, OH 44484.

