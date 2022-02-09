MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” Edward Williamson, 87, of McDonald, passed away on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at the Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge.



Jim was born March 1, 1934, in Niles, Ohio and was the son of George and Laura (Butler) Williamson.



Prior to retirement, Jim worked as a custodian at the First Presbyterian Church Niles, Ohio for over five years. The same church he worshiped in for 50 years.



Jim loved everything THE Ohio State Buckeyes, the Ohio Lottery and a cup of decaf coffee. He enjoyed his family that affectionately knew him as “Papa.”



Besides his wife, the former Sara Crow, whom he married April 13, 1968, Jim leaves his sons, John of McDonald and James of Niles; a grandson that he adored and spoiled, Cody J Williamson of Niles, Ohio and sister, Carol (Williamson) Evinsky.



Jim is preceded in death by his parents and 12 siblings, Leo, Robert, June, Dorothy, Mary, Anna, George, Paul, Gene, Thomas, Arthur and William “Bill”.



Family request donations be made to one of the following groups: Save a Warrior; Mc Donald Fire Department Social Organization or the Brookfield Fallen Firefighters Foundation.



The family wishes to give heartfelt THANKS for the care and compassion showed to Jim by Shepherd of the Valley – Howland; Continuous Healthcare of the Ridge; McDonald Fire Department; Dr. Michael Cilletti and staff and a special thank you for the love and care from his niece, Debbie (Williamson) Grim of Vienna, Ohio



Per his wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Please share your sympathies by visiting lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.